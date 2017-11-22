Delhi shootout: Five arrested in 30 minute encounter near Dwarka Mor metro station; one flees

Mohali Police and Delhi Police conducted the joint operation.(IE image)

It was a thriller in Southwest Delhi with a 30-minute encounter between police and criminals. Five alleged contract killers were arrested in the incident that happened on Tuesday in a residential complex near Dwarka Mor metro station as per PTI reports. The exchange of fire took place inside a house in which six suspected members of a gang active in Punjab had been hiding for a month.

The shoot-out spread panic in the locality after gang members opened fire at a joint team of Delhi Police and Punjab Police, prompting retaliation. According to the police spokesperson, 20 rounds of firing was done overall, with 10 from each side. It was, however, reported that no one was injured and no casualty happened in the shootout. The police said that 12 firearms and over a hundred live cartridges were recovered from them. As per reports, the gang members opened fire when a joint team of Delhi Police and Punjab Police intercepted them near the Metro station this morning.

The Punjab Police received a tip-off about the presence of notorious criminal Deepak alias Tinu alias Ravi in the house. The Punjab Police shared the inputs with their counterparts in Delhi and a joint team surrounded the place. As per The Indian Express, five men, alleged to have been on the run from Mohali Police, were holed up inside a house in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur with a heavy cache of weapons. When the raiding team tried to enter, the men opened fire. The shootout lasted 30 minutes before five of them surrendered. A sixth shooter escaped by climbing out a window using a curtain and gaining access to an adjacent DMRC building. The five men — Deepak, Sumit, Tiku, Kirshan and Sumit — are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra gang, which is based out of Punjab. The sixth accused has been identified as Deepak. The gang reportedly operates in Panchkula, Mohali and Chandigarh and thrives on extortion rackets.

During the investigation, it emerged that the accused had taken the house on rent on October 21 with the help of a property dealer, the police said. Police are probing the role of the property dealer since it is suspected that he was in the know about the house being rented out to suspected criminals. Locals were in a state of panic as they heard gunshots from the building.