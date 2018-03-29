Delhi shocker! Woman stabs Flipkart delivery boy 20 times for delayed phone delivery

Flipkart delivery boy stabbed 20 times. (Reuters)

If you are a regular shopper at e-commerce websites like Amazon or Flipkart, this question definitely aspplies to you. How often does it happen that you order a phone on Amazon or Flipkart and the delivery is delayed? And if it does get delayed, would you go around killing someone for it? A Delhi woman, however, has done the unthinkable. A 30-year-old woman ordered a smartphone from Flipkart. However, when the phone was not delivered on time, she got so enraged that she stabbed the delivery boy 20 times with a knife.

The woman, Kamal Deep, stabbed the delivery boy identified as Keshav (28) in Nihal Vihar, Delhi, according to a report by Hindu. The woman accused Keshav of delaying the phone she purchased from Flipkart.

Police arrested Kamal Deep and her brother Jitender Singh (32) on Wednesday for attacking and robbing Keshav. The duo has been filed under IPC sections for attempt to murder and intentionally hurting while committing robbery.

Keshav was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by the police after they received a PCR call informing them of an injured man lying near a drain in Chandan Vihar area.

“The injured was identified as Keshav, a resident of Ambica Enclave in Nihal Vihar. He recorded his statement on March 24 and based on his statement, the accused were arrested. A CCTV footage also helped us crack the case,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.

The victim told the police that he works for Flipkart and received multiple phone calls on March 21. The accused has constantly been complaining of the delay in the delivery of her mobile phone worth Rs 11,000.

Keshav told the police that he was unable to locate the house address because he was new to the area. When he reached the address, the woman allegedly started screaming at him and rushed to get a knife from the kitchen. On hearing the noise when her brother tried to intervene, she asked him either to stay out of it or help her teach the delivery guy a lesson.

Together the siblings stabbed the man over 20 times and even tried to strangle him to death using a shoelace. They looted Rs 40,000 cash from him and dumped him near a drain late night, the report added.