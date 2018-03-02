Delhi Shocker! Man stabbed by 20 men in broad day light; watch video

Delhi: A man was stabbed brutally en route home

A shocking incident that highlights the security concerns in the national capital Delhi has come to light. Nearly 20 men attacked a man named Ashish while he was on his way back home from gym around 4 PM on Thursday, acording to reports. The shocking incident which took place in south Delhi’s Khanpur area was caught on security cameras. In the video, the group of men can be seen stabbing Ashish nearly 50 times. A complaint has been filed against the group of men for conducting a brazen attack on an unarmed guy in his mid-twenties.

At first Ashish was stopped by two men but soon after he got surrounded with many two-wheelers. Two or three men were there on each scooty. Then, the ordeal started with men beating Ashish with rods and stabbing him multiple times. Notably, no one in the neighbourhood came to help Ashish. The video footage of the incident shows the assaliants fleeing away on bikes after pinning down Ashish to the ground.

WATCH: The horrific incident which took place in Delhi’s Khanpur

As per media reports, Ashish was taken to the hospital by the locals where the doctors have put him in the intensive care unit where his is cuperating. It has been learnt that the victim has received as many as 50 knife wounds. As to why the men attacked Ashish, the locals speculate that he was attacked due to fight earlier on Thursday, reports say. Reportedly, a day before, Ashish had stopped these men from beating a boy who threw balloons at one of the attackers.

The horrible act comes after several incidents of body-fluid-filled-ballon being thrown at women. Yesterday, Delhi also witnessed widespread protests in regards with the incidents. The girl students have demanded stricter police measures and patrolling today so as to ensure better law and order.