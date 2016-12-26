Delhi set to miss date with odd-even; here’s why

The car rationing scheme, which was implemented in January last year and subsequently the phase two of the scheme in April as part of anti-pollution emergency measure, will not hit the road in the winter. (Reuters image)

It’s that time of the year when vehicles’s number plates grab eyeballs in Delhi. Yes, we are talking about odd-even scheme in the national capital. The car rationing scheme, which was implemented in January last year and subsequently the phase two of the scheme in April as part of anti-pollution emergency measure, will not hit the road in the winter. The Narendra Modi government cited that it needs more time to set up a legally valid framework for it. Union Environment Minister Anil Dave said a detailed framework for the plan, prepared and submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the Supreme Court earlier this month, will be out in January in 2017 and implemented next winter. The CPCB had submitted the action plan with measures such as enforcement of the odd-even road rationing scheme, suspension of construction activities and possible shutting of schools in Delhi if pollution levels remained in the “severe” category. On December 2, the Supreme Court accepted the action plan and asked the Centre to notify it in early December. However, the Union Environment Ministry said it will be able to prepare a detailed framework only by next month, according to The Indian Express report.

“We are discussing the possible standards (of air pollution gradations) to be set. State pollution control boards are being consulted. The details will be shared in January,” Dave said.

The odd-even rule, violation of which attracted a penalty of Rs 2,000 under provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, was applicable between 8 AM and 8 PM except on Sundays during the period.

Earlier, the Arvind Kejriwal government had made it clear that the third phase of odd-even scheme will only happen in the city with prior adequate preparations and awareness to the people. Transport Minister Satyendar Jain conveyed the message in the NCR Planning Board meeting chaired by Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu. Jain had asked the Centre to give the city administration sufficient time before asking it to implement the next round of car-rationing scheme. “I have no objection on the next round of odd-even scheme. If Centre today says that odd-even will be implemented tomorrow, it cannot happen in one day. We need sufficient time before implementing the scheme,” Jain had said.