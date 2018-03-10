Delhi sealing: Trader body slams CM Arvind Kejriwal, wants legislation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Saturday derided the announcement of hunger strike by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the ongoing sealing drive and asked him to bring a legislation to stop it.

Calling the hunger strike “political drama”, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Kejriwal was shedding “crocodile tears”.

Khandelwal, in a release, said the trading community was not impressed as Kejriwal was not doing what he was capable of but trying to “score political mileage” on the issue.

The Delhi government should pass a Bill for the moratorium on sealing and forward it to the Central government for approval, he said.

The sealing drive is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes, and is being implemented by the three BJP-led Municipal Corporations of Delhi.