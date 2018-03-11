Delhi Sealing issue: Arvind Kejriwal calls for all-party meet, seeks Ajay Maken’s ‘expert advise’

Kejriwal stressed that sealing drive is a serious issue and parties should rise above politics to find a solution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called for an “all-party meeting” at his residence to discuss the issue of on going sealing drive in the national capital. Writing a letter to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Congress leader Ajay Maken, Kejriwal stressed that sealing drive is a serious issue and parties should rise above politics to find a solution. “We should rise above politics and come together to find a solution to the problems that have risen due to sealing,” Kejriwal wrote.

The chief minister also suggested that a maximum of three people from each party should attend the meeting for smooth proceedings. In January, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta had alleged that AAP leaders and workers “misbehaved” with some BJP members at Kejriwal’s residence. At that time too, the meeting was held to discuss relief for traders hit by the sealing drive. A case was registered against some AAP MLAs. On Saturday, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken had written to Kejriwal, offering to share his views on a solution to stop the ongoing sealing drive.

Maken, in his letter, claimed the amended master plan and National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011, has barred any kind of sealing in the National Capital. “Being a former Union urban development minister, I can say with confidence that to save Delhi from sealing, many amendments had already been made in the Master Plan 2021,” Maken said in the letter.

In his invitation, Kejriwal said that Maken, a former union urban development minister, would be able to offer “good and practical” solution to the sealing issue. On Saturday, Kejriwal wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi seeking appointments with them to discuss the sealing issue. The chief minister also stressed on the need for bringing a Bill in Parliament to stop the drive. The sealing drive is being carried out by the municipal corporations of the national capital on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed committee in December last year.