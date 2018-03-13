Delhi sealing drive: Traders’ body carries out protest march, calls for complete bandh

In a show of solidarity, all traders, under the aegis of CAIT, held a ‘Delhi Trade Bandh’.

Protesting against the ongoing sealing drive, a group of traders on Tuesday carried out a mock funeral procession and called for a complete ‘bandh’ in the city. Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), had announced on Saturday that shops in Delhi will remain shut on Tuesday. In a show of solidarity, all traders, under the aegis of CAIT, held a ‘Delhi Trade Bandh’. CAIT had also asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to “depute a senior counsel in the Supreme Court and file an affidavit as asked by the apex court”.

The CAIT had said that all major wholesale and retail markets of Delhi will remain close. The market places included Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Khari Baoli, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Naya Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Chawri Bazar, Nai Sarak, Khan Market, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony and Defence Colony.

Meanwhile, CAIT also termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s threat to go on hunger strike as a “political drama”. Slamming Kejriwal, CAIT said the chief minister was shedding “crocodile tears” on the issue that affected the livelihood of people. “Instead of talking about hunger strike, Kejriwal should honestly work for the traders and accordingly pass a bill for a moratorium on sealing in the upcoming session of the Assembly and send it to the Central government for approval,” CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

On Saturday, Kejriwal had also called for an “all-party meeting” at his residence to discuss the issue. Writing a letter to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Congress leader Ajay Maken, Kejriwal stressed that sealing drive was a serious issue and parties should rise above politics to find a solution.

On the other hand, Maken, a former Union urban development minister, claimed the amended master plan and National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011, has barred any kind of sealing in the National Capital. “Being a former Union urban development minister, I can say with confidence that to save Delhi from sealing, many amendments had already been made in the Master Plan 2021,” Maken said in the letter.