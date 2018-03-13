Delhi sealing drive: All-party delegation to meet SC panel, says Congress

Maken also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not taking part in the meeting, despite an invitation from Kejriwal. (PTI)

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Tuesday said that an all-party delegation will meet the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee to find a solution to the ongoing sealing drive. Maken made the statement after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other state ministers at Kejriwal’s residence. Maken also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not taking part in the meeting, despite an invitation from Kejriwal.

He said that the Delhi government has not yet met the monitoring committee since the sealing drive began, adding that Kejriwal has also agreed to meet the panel. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Development Minister Gopal Rai were among those present at the meeting.