Delhi Sealing: CM Arvind Kejriwal talking of hunger strike a political drama, alleges CAIT

An industry body today said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s threat to go on hunger strike if the issue of the sealing drive against commercial establishments wasn’t resolved was a mere “political drama”. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the chief minister was shedding “crocodile tears” on the issue that affected the livelihood of numerous people in the last few months. “Instead of talking about hunger strike, Kejriwal should honestly work for the traders and accordingly pass a bill for a moratorium on sealing in the upcoming session of the state Assembly and send it to the central government for approval,” CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said.

Kejriwal yesterday had threatened that he would go on a hunger strike if the issue of the ongoing sealing drive against commercial establishments in the national capital was not resolved by the end of this month. At a meeting with traders in south Delhi’s Amar Colony, on whom police had on Thursday allegedly used force while they were protesting against a sealing action in the area, the chief minister demanded that the Centre bring an ordinance to stop the drive. The chief minister’s talking about a hunger strike is a “political drama and he is shedding crocodile tears,” the CAIT said in a statement.

“The trading community of Delhi is not at all impressed by Kejriwal’s announcement since he is not doing what he is capable of, but instead trying to score political mileage on a issue which is directly connected with the livelihood of traders and their employees,” the body alleged. The industry body also urged Kejriwal to “depute a senior counsel in the Supreme Court and file an affidavit as asked by the apex court”. Meanwhile, in a show of solidarity, traders, under the aegis of the CAIT, are slated to hold a ‘Delhi Trade Bandh’ on March 13.

All major wholesale and retail markets of Delhi, including Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Chawri Bazar, Nai Sarak, Khan Market, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony and Defence Colony, would down their shutters on that day, the CAIT claimed.