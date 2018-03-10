Delhi sealing: Arvind Kejriwal to go on hunger strike if matter not resolved, writes letters to PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has written letters to PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi. (Source: PTI)

One day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will launch a hunger strike if the sealing issue is not resolved by March 31, he has written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, seeking time to meet them for resolving the issue of sealing of shops in the national capital. In his letter, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said stressed on bringing a Bill in Parliament to remove anomalies in the law which are the reasons behind sealing of commercial establishments, and warned that unemployment caused by the drive could impact law and order situation in the city.

“The reason behind sealing is anomalies in the law. It is the responsibility of the Central government to remove these anomalies,” the chief minister said, in his letter to PM Modi. Kejriwal added that the traders are on the starvation and each shop is means of livelihood for many people. He said if all these people become unemployed due to sealing, there could be a serious law and order problem.

In his letter to the Congress chief, the Delhi CM sought an appointment with him and said sealing of commercial establishments is driving lakhs of people unemployed. “A solution to this problem should be found by rising above politics. This issue needs to be strongly raised in Parliament and pressure should be exerted on the Centre to bring a Bill over it,” Kejriwal wrote to the Congress president.

On Friday, Kejriwal had said that he will put pressure on the Centra government to resolve the issue. “If the sealing problem is not solved before March 31, then I will sit on a hunger strike. We will put pressure on the central government,” the CM had said.

The sealing drive was launched by the municipal corporations of the national capital on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed committee in December last year. On Thursday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had sealed over 450 shops at south Delhi’s Amar Colony market, with several traders alleging that the action was taken without giving any valid reasons.