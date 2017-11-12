Delhi Rural Development Board approves Rs 160 crore for civic projects in rural areas

Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai ordered authorities for a time-bound progress of development projects in rural areas in Delhi, the official said. (IE)

The Delhi Rural Development Board has approved Rs 160 crore for various civic projects, including for repairing of roads and drains, in the national capital, a government official said today. Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai ordered authorities for a time-bound progress of development projects in rural areas in Delhi, the official said. The Board has sanctioned 171 schemes, including those for improving roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, cremation centres, play grounds among other facilities at a cost of Rs 160 crore, the official said. Rai ordered the main executing agency of rural development works – the Irrigation and Flood Control Department – to expedite preparation of project estimates and execution of sanctioned projects within the given time-frame.

He said the Delhi government will take necessary steps to improve roads, parks, drains and multipurpose community halls as well to ensure regular water supply and electricity in the areas. Development Commissioner Manisha Saxena assured the Board members at a meeting here that the details of all rural development schemes would be placed on the website of the department so that progress could be monitored online.