Delhi Ranji team left stranded at Indore airport; Indigo regrets inconvenience caused

Delhi Ranji team during final against Vidarbha. (Source: PTI)

The Indigo flight carrying the Delhi Ranji Trophy team was abruptly stopped at the runway of the Devi Ahalya Bai Holkar airport in Indore late on Tuesday, January 2. It is learnt that the Indigo flight 867, which was scheduled for 9.20 pm on Tuesday, was initially delayed due to a technical snag. Around 10.20 pm, the flight was grounded at the runway a few seconds before taking off. The airline admitted that the pilot had to take such a step after facing some engine issues.

The issue was brought to notice by former India Under-19 captain and Delhi batsman Unmukt Chand. He took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and called it a frustrating incident. “Indigo flt 867 abruptly stopped at runway citing technical issues. Stranded at Indore airport now. Hoping to gt a hotel soon.Frustrating for ppl.Me enjoying d arguments.U cnt really do much in such cases.Rather accept it.Be at ease.Dnt resist wt cnt happen. Gratitude evry1 is safe,” he said in a tweet.

Indigo was quick to notice it and replied by saying that the flight was cancelled due to operational reasons. The airline said that it truly regrets any inconvenience caused and expressed the desire to talk to Unmukt.

“Hi, Unmukt! We sincerely regret the experience. As checked, your flight was cancelled due to operational reasons. We truly regret any inconvenience caused. We’d like to speak to you in this regard. Kindly share your contact number 1/2,” it said while adding, “and a convenient time via DM so we may contact you. 2/2”

Indigo flt 867 abruptly stopped at runway citing technical issues. Stranded at Indore airport now. Hoping to gt a hotel soon.Frustating for ppl.Me enjoying d arguments.U cnt really do much in such cases.Rather accept it.Be at ease.Dnt resist wt cnt happen. Gratitude evry1 is safe — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) January 2, 2018

Hi, Unmukt! We sincerely regret the experience. As checked, your flight was cancelled due to operational reasons. We truly regret any inconvenienced caused. We’d like to speak to you in this regard. Kindly share your contact number 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 3, 2018

and a convenient time via DM so we may contact you. 2/2 http://t.co/xcJPAix5sK — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 3, 2018

After the ordeal, the cricketers finally took an early morning flight to reach Delhi from Indore.

The airline was in news last month when badminton champion PV Sindhu took to Twitter to allege that an Indigo groundstaff had misbehaved with her.