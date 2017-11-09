Delhi Pollution: What are Beijing’s Smog busting measures? 6 steps to success

Beijing has taken up some long-term and some emergency steps, which, as per the officials figures, have turned out to be successful.

As Delhi is going through a severe air pollution crisis, many people are looking towards China and the measures it took to curb pollution. Smog in China’s capital Beijing is a known occurance. However, Beijing has taken up some long-term and some emergency steps, which, as per the officials figures, have turned out to be successful. Recently, China’s environment ministry had ordered local authorities to lift the orange alert for air pollution saying that air quality had improved thanks to emergency measures. Actually, US President Donald Trump was scheduled to land in the capital and authorities gave an immense push to the clean air drive – which even resulted in visible outcomes, reports say.

Beijing air quality has improved so much that Trump landed in the city under a clear sunny sky. China has virtually driven away the smog hovering over the city in the last few days with emergency measures. While the emergency measures by China are not reported possibly due to stringent state media laws, there are reports which discuss the China’s National Air Pollution Action Plan. A report by climatechangenews.com underlines certain measures China is taking to curb air pollution under the plan:

– Reduction of emissions from coal-burning industries and vehicles

– Making cleaner and more efficient use of coal

– Wherever possible, use of electricity and natural gas in place of coal

– Taking support for wind, solar and biopower sectors; increase in proportion of clean energy

– Programmes to encourage the use of waste straw as a resource

– Reduction in-field burning

Meanwhile, a report by India Today has said that China will be taking some immediate steps for curbing pollution as follows:

-Spraying Chemical on pollutants through drones

-Curbing construction actvities

-Making new gas plants

Apart from the other mentioned measures, CPPCC member Xu Jiankang proposed a smog tax and a congestion charge in order to reduce vehicle emissions at the national policy level. Li Sheng, People’s Representative, has proposed that that residential and other building should be required to include internal green belts to help clean the air and reduce smog.

The above mentioned measures were announced by Premier Li Keqiang last year under China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP), a policy blueprint that will shape China’s economic development over the next five years up to 2021. Interestingly, till 2008, China’s air quality data was considered a state secret.