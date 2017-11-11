Delhi pollution: Under tough criticism, AAP pleads no politics over pollution

AAP’s Delhi unit convener and Labour Minister Gopal Rai said “creating awareness” was the biggest success of the previous two rounds of the scheme, while alleging there were multiple attempts to “sabotage” its second round, enforced in April last year.

The AAP government’s decision to roll out the odd even car rationing scheme for the third time following the deplorable condition of the air has triggered a huge debate in the political landscape. On one hand where AAP accused that for the political parties, “environment has not been a concern”, BJP accused the former of negligence and theatrics. Meanwhile, Congress announced the formation of a taskforce to “prepare a white paper pointing to lapses and solutions on air pollution”.

AAP’s Delhi unit convener and Labour Minister Gopal Rai said “creating awareness” was the biggest success of the previous two rounds of the scheme, while alleging there were multiple attempts to “sabotage” its second round, enforced in April last year. His comments come against the backdrop of the National Green Tribunal doubting the efficacy of the scheme. Though NGT questioned the efficacy of the scheme, Rai defended it while maintaining that vehicular pollution was the biggest contributor to PM 2.5.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP continued its attack on the AAP government, alleging that it had “been negligent in preventing pollution” and claimed that they were “resorting to face saving measures like odd-even”. Rai said that dust from construction activities and road dust were major sources of particulates in the city, but they contributed more to the formation of PM10. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari who distributed anti-pollution mask to the people said that they have no reservation regarding the scheme but the government did not seem sincere about it he claimed. The Congress called odd-even “a knee-jerk reaction” of the AAP, which was being implemented without any preparation.