Delhi pollution: Smoggy conditions in city; minimum temperature settled at 13.7 degrees Celsius

An official of the weather department said visibility was recorded at 1200 meters at 5:30 am, which dropped to 700 meters at 8.30 am. (ANI)

Smoggy conditions prevailed in several parts of the city today even as the minimum temperature settled at 13.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average. An official of the weather department said visibility was recorded at 1200 meters at 5:30 am, which dropped to 700 meters at 8.30 am. “The skies will remain generally cloudy throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius,” the official said. The weatherman said the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 84 per cent.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius.