Delhi Pollution: Smog, poor air quality greet NCR residents, trains running late

Delhi pollution: Thick smog cover engulfs India and Rajpath in New Delhi. (ANI image)

Residents of Delhi-NCR today woke up to a smoggy morning. In a warning to people, who are going out of their houses, the air quality has remained poor. It has been learnt that the pollution level in the national capital remained critical on Tuesday morning. Due to thick smog blanket, the visibility early in the morning remained low causing problem in movement of traffic. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden was 420, whereas it was 319 in Anand Vihar. 12 trains from Delhi were running late due to decreased visibility, report says.

The pollution was recorded highest in Punjabi Bagh”>Punjabi Bagh with AQI 999 and 852 in R.K. Puram. The air quality in Dwarka and NCR also hovered between 400-420. AQI level from 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 is “satisfactory” 101-200 is “moderate”, 201-300 is “poor”, 301-400 is “very poor”, and 401 and above is “severe”.

Air quality in Delhi had plunged last night and visibility levels dropped as moisture combined with pollutants shrouded the city in a thick cover of haze. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said high moisture level in the air has trapped emissions from local sources and hanging low over the city in the absence of wind. “Total calm conditions, marked by the complete absence of wind has led to the situation. The moisture has trapped emissions from ground-level sources,” Dipankar Saha, CPCB’s air lab chief, had said.

Saha had said air from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, where paddy stubble burning is in full swing, is not entering the city as of now. When it starts, the situation is expected to deteriorate further. The CPCB recorded ‘very poor’ air quality in the national capital. Neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad, however, recorded ‘severe’air quality.

The real-time pollution monitors displayed alarmingly high concentration of PM2.5 and PM10, which are ultrafine particulates having the ability to enter the respiratory system and subsequently the bloodstream of humans and animals, causing harm. A ‘very poor’ AQI comes with the warning that people may develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while exposure to ‘severe’ air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing respiratory or cardiovascular diseases.