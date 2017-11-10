Delhi pollution: Smog hits national capital but many cities are facing worse situation, take a look

Delhi pollution: A thick blanket of smog engulfs Indirapuram of Ghaziabad. (ANI image)

Delhi pollution: The national capital is facing alarming situation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has brought back Odd-Even to check air pollution in the city. The AAP government is even taking measures to check pollution. The city’s air went from ‘very poor’ on Monday to ‘severe’ on Tuesday and remained severe till yesterday. Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said there was no need to panic over the poor air quality in Delhi and he hoped the situation would return to normal in the “next few days.” He also said that the Centre was monitoring the situation and is considering a slew of steps to curb air pollution. But there are other cities which have been facing even worse situation, according to Indian Express report.

Take a look at air quality of other cities to understand the alarming situation prevailing there

1. Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 500. Delhi has recorded an air quality index of 448.

2. Howrah in West Bengal recorded an AQI of 451 in this week. Notably, both Moradabad and Howrah have one monitoring station each while the Delhi-NCR region has 48 monitoring stations.

3. Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI bulletin archives has revealed that the air quality has clearly deteriorated across the northern-Gangetic plain. Specifically, in places such as Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur and Muzzafarpur, IE reported.

4. A look at the air quality index for the period November 6 to November 9 shows that Ghaziabad and Noida showed elevated levels of air pollution on Monday, higher than that of Delhi.

5. Over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, air quality was consistently poor in NCR areas such as Bhiwadi (ranged from 439 to 468), Faridabad (ranged from 409 to 482), Ghaziabad (ranged from 475 to 499), Noida (ranged from 407 to 469) and Gurgaon which touched 494 on Thursday.

6. Away from the NCR, Lucknow recorded an AQI of 430 on Wednesday and 468 on Thursday. Moradabad recorded an AQI of 500 on Tuesday, 439 on Wednesday and 414 on Thursday. Agra recorded an AQI of 449 on Thursday and Muzzafarpur recorded 454 on the AQI.