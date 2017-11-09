Delhi pollution seen from space: See NASA photos showing smoke clouds heading to Delhi from Punjab, Haryana

The stubble burning is a common practice by the farmers in North India, especially before the winter season arrives. (All India Radio Photo)

From being called as a ‘gas chamber’ by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to people complaining about breathing issues and burning eyes, the hazardous levels pollution brought by a thick layer of smog have made the people in Delhi and NCR accustomed to it. Pictures released by NASA show that the burning of agricultural stubble from Punjab and Haryana has increased and has indeed added to the high level of pollution in Delhi.

The stubble burning is a common practice by the farmers in North India, especially before the winter season arrives. Millions of tonnes of stubble are burnt during this time of the year. An approximate figure of 35 million tonnes worth of stubble is set ablaze in Punjab and Haryana. The burning of stubble is done to make way for the winter crop.

Following are the images captured by NASA’s EOSDIS Worldview that shows stubble burning trend. The data shows that crop burning intensified in the latter half of October, and was concentrated in the Punjab.

Stubble burning in Punjab & Haryana on October 27 (Source: NASA’s EOSDIS Worldview)

Stubble burning in Punjab & Haryana on October 29 (Source: NASA’s EOSDIS Worldview)

Stubble burning in Punjab & Haryana on October 31 (Source: NASA’s EOSDIS Worldview)

Stubble burning in Punjab & Haryana on November 3 (Source: NASA’s EOSDIS Worldview)

Stubble burning in Punjab & Haryana on November 5 (Source: NASA’s EOSDIS Worldview)

By the afternoon of Thursday, the pollutant PM10 levels in Punjabi Bagh had reached its maximum level of and touched 999. ITO region of Delhi records, 766 of pollution level at 01.00 PM today afternoon.

Today, Delhi Chief Minister said, “The high increase in PM levels in Delhi is not just due to local reasons, people & govt of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until a solution to crop burning is found.”

Delhi is known for being one of the most polluted cities in the world.