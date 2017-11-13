Delhi pollution: Relief for Delhiites, light rains on November 14 and 15 to clear smog, says MeT Department

Delhi pollution: In a much needed relief for people of the national capital reeling under severe air pollution, the MeT department has predicted light rains on November 14 and 15. (ANI image)

Delhi pollution: In a much needed relief for people of the national capital reeling under severe air pollution, the MeT department has predicted light rains on November 14 and 15. The rain is likely to clear the smog in Delhi and bring respite to the people gasping for breath. The SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said there was a possibility of rains in the evening of November 14. However, according to experts, rains brings temporary relief, but also leads to accumulation of particulates due to high-levels of moisture.

69 trains delayed, 22 rescheduled and 8 were cancelled due to smog conditions in the national capital even as Delhiites continue to battle poor air quality. The latest Air Quality Index reports show that certain areas in the national capital are still in the ‘Hazardous’ category. The AQI figures show that Mandir Marg at 523, Anand Vihar at 510, Punjabi Bagh at 743, Shadipur at 420. Schools in Delhi today were reopened, after being closed due to severe smog conditions in the national capital. Students were wearing masks as teachers said that collective efforts must be made since closing schools is not a solution.

The national capital has been experiencing dense smog for the past a few days, forcing authorities to enforce emergency measures such as banning construction activities and brick kilns due to worsening air pollution. The “odd-even” rationing of cars, which was scheduled to begin on Monday, was however deferred by the Delhi government after the National Green Tribunal ordered the withdrawal of exemptions given to women and two-wheelers under the scheme.