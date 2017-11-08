Delhi Pollution: Primary sections of schools in Ghaziabad closed for two days

Transport department and traffic police have been ordered to take action against vehicles flouting pollution control norms.

The district magistrate today announced that primary sections of all schools in Ghaziabad would be closed for tomorrow and the day after in view of the deteriorating quality of air in National Capital Region, an official said.

Also, all construction activities have been ordered to be suspended for at least a week to reduce air pollution which has reached ‘severe’ level.

District information officer R B Singh said District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari has ordered that primary sections of all schools (up to class 5) be closed for two days from tomorrow.

She also ordered builders, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and the civic body to stop all construction works for at least a week, Singh said, adding hot mix and stone crushers plants too have been ordered to suspend operations for the same period.

Builders have been told to cover the construction sites with green net to check dust hazard, the officer said.

Sprinklers are being used to spray water on the roads to settle down the dust.

