Delhi pollution: Now, SMS alert service for vehicle owners to get PUC certificate

The Delhi government is sending SMS to vehicle owners as a reminder to get a pollution under control certificate (PUCC) as soon as possible.(PTI image)

The hazardous levels of pollution in the national capital region it seems has put the Delhi government on its toes. And, now they in the wake of the increasing level of air pollution, the Delhi government is sending SMS to vehicle owners as a reminder to get a pollution under control certificate (PUCC) as soon as possible.

As per The Times of India, the Delhi government’s transport department has started sending out SMS alert to vehicle owners, reminding them of the date on which their vehicle is due for a pollution check. A transport department official said that they had already started collecting mobile numbers of vehicle owners at PUC centres about three and a half months ago. As per reports, SMS alerts to almost 1.5 lakh vehicle owners have been sent so far. The SMS alerts sent by the department not only reminds the vehicle owners about the exact date on which their vehicles are due for a pollution check but also warns of a tough action against them. The SMS mentions that the vehicle owners will be susceptible to a challan (fine) if they don’t do it immediately. According to the transport department officials, there are plans to send challans of Rs Rs 1000 to those who fail to get their vehicles checked for pollution on time.

Not really a surprise, but the number of vehicles having PUC certificates is much less than the number of vehicles registered in the city as per TOI report. Officials have been quoted saying that the phone numbers of those who registered their vehicles were fake, and now they have started the exercise of recording phone numbers of those coming for pollution checks at PUC centres. Reports say that the department has the phone details of about two lakh vehicle owners at present, while the total number of registered vehicles in the city is more than one crore. According to TOI, officials said that creating an exhaustive database of numbers of all vehicle owners would take time as these are only being noted when the vehicles come to PUC centres for a pollution check or for the fitness test at vehicle testing centres.

WHAT IS POLLUTION UNDER CONTROL (PUC) CERTIFICATE?

PUC is a certification mark that is provided to vehicles that undergo the PUC Test successfully. The certification indicates that the vehicle’s emissions are in alignment with standard pollution norms and are not harmful to the environment. All vehicles on Indian roads are mandated to carry a valid PUC certification.