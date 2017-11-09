Delhi Pollution: Now, NDMC deploys tree ambulance on roads to bring relief to greenery

New Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday trotted out a special Tree Ambulance to water the trees. (Express Photo)

New Delhi is currently facing a severe air pollution crisis and authorities in Delhi are leaving no stone unturned to fight the menace. Working towards that end, New Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday trotted out a special Tree Ambulance to water the trees. Well, for those who don’t know, a tree ambulance is not a new concept and was launched in Delhi in 2010. These special ambulances look quite like a regular ambulance with its green medical sign. They were rolled out with the aim to attend to ailing trees in the city.

While that is for the trees, to alleviate human suffering, a number of measures are being taken in order to tackle pollution in the city. Delhi government has introduced odd-even car rationing scheme. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. While on the other hand, National Green Tribunal has issued a slew of directions to deal with the situation, including banning construction and industrial activities and entry of trucks.

The NGT also lambasted the Delhi government and civic bodies over the worsening air quality in Delhi and neighboring states. “No construction activity will be carried out on structures until further orders… all industrial activities in Delhi-NCR which are causing emissions will also not be allowed to carry on their functioning” till November 14, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said.

While on central government’s part, the environment ministry has set up a high-level committee to propose and monitor solutions to air pollution, which has risen to dangerous levels in and around Delhi, raising serious health concerns.

The ministry also asked affected state governments to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to battle pollution. The plan includes control of road and construction dust, garbage burning, power plant and industrial emissions and vehicular movement, an official statement said.