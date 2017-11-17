Delhi pollution: Not stubble burning, study says it was gulf dust storm which created havoc in national capital

A study by the System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research (under the Ministry of Earth Sciences) and India Meteorological Department (IMD) was released on Thursday which says that dust storm in these places have added to the poor air quality in Delhi. (PTI)

While it was being suggested that stubble burning is the biggest cause of Delhi smog, a study on the same suggests that a “multi-day dust storm” in Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia has rendered to the deplorable air quality in the nation’s capital. A study by the System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research (under the Ministry of Earth Sciences) and India Meteorological Department (IMD) was released on Thursday which says that dust storm in these places have added to the poor air quality in Delhi. The dust storm in Delhi was responsible for at least 40 per cent of the pollution on November 8, Indian Express reported.

The average air quality that day was 478, indicating “severe” levels of pollution. Stubble burning was responsible for 25 per cent of the pollution along with ”local sources” which accounted for the bad air quality. If external sources had not affected air quality, the average concentration of PM 2.5 would have been about 200 micrograms per cubic metre instead of 640 micrograms per cubic metre, says the study. The report further stated, ” There was a large multi-day dust storm that emerged in Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in the last week of October 2017 and continued up to November 3 and 4. This dust storm was carried by relatively cool winds.” It also stated that strong winds at a height and low wind speed close to the surface meant that the pollutants were being carried towards Delhi.

On November 6, the stubble burning in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana was very high. The report added, ” Stubble burning in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana… was very high on November 6 and upper-air winds became North Westerly (towards Delhi) with high speed and started pumping pollution in Delhi.” In a study conducted by the researchers from the National Physical Laboratory found that pollutants can travel long distances and pollutants Middle East has the potential to affect air quality in winter, courtesy the North Westerly winds. .According to the SAFAR and IMD report, the imposition of emergency measures such as a ban on construction and entry of trucks in Delhi made a positive difference of around 15 per cent.The study said that the weather conditions that persisted between November 8 and 14 calm winds, cool temperature, inversion layer trapped pollution within Delhi territory”. Delhi had seen one of the worst phases of air pollution on these days were air quality went down from severe to hazardous.