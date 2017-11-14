Delhi pollution: NGT raps AAP government, says don’t approach us sans logical explanations; Kejriwal govt withdraws petition

The National Green Tribunal rapped the Arvind Kejriwal led government while hearing its review plea on odd-even scheme implementation (PTI)

Amid Delhiites battling the deadly smog and debates heating up in political circles over Delhi pollution, the National Green Tribunal today rapped the Arvind Kejriwal led government while hearing its review plea on odd-even scheme implementation saying that it should take care of the logical explanations for exemptions before approaching the NGT again.

The Delhi government on Monday moved the NGT seeking modification of its November 11 order asking for exemptions to women and two-wheelers from the scheme. But, the green court today gave a straight face saying that there won’t be any exemptions as two-wheelers are more polluting than four-wheelers. “When reports have stated that two-wheelers are more polluting than four-wheelers, why do you intend to give arbitrary exemptions? Is this a joke? What does one stand to gain from this?” the tribunal said. The application, filed before a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, sought exemption of women drivers from the scheme, saying it may affect the safety and security of women. It sought that the exemptions be allowed for one year till the government procured 2,000 buses for public transport to tackle lakhs of commuters.

The green court also rapped the government asking why it could not run special buses for women. “Why don’t you take positive steps? Why should we exempt anyone? Last time you said 4000 buses will be procured, what happened to that?”, the tribunal asked while reviewing the petition on odd-even vehicle rationing scheme.

With the pollution levels juggling between severe and hazardous for the national capital region, the NGT questioned Kejriwal government’s concern over the issue and said that it is nothing short of a health emergency. “Don’t gift infected lungs to children. They have to wear masks to school.What constitutes a health emergency according to you? Measures should be applied automatically by Govt after dangerous levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 persist for more than 48 hours”, NGT told the Delhi government. Meanwhile, the green court has asked Delhi government to identify most polluted areas today and sprinkle water and ordered taking off 10-year old diesel vehicles off the road.