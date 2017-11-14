Live Delhi Pollution: NGT to hear Arvind Kejriwal government plea over Odd Even today

Delhi Pollution live updates: National Green Tribunal (NGT) is likely to hear an application filed by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over enforcing Odd-Even scheme in Delhi. (PTI image)

Delhi Pollution live updates: National Green Tribunal (NGT) is likely to hear an application filed by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over enforcing Odd-Even scheme in Delhi. The Delhi government yesterday moved the National Green Tribunal seeking modification of its November 11 order refusing to exempt women and two wheelers from the odd-even car rationing scheme to tackle pollution. The application, filed before a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, sought exemption of women drivers from the scheme, saying it may affect the safety and security of women. It sought that the exemptions be allowed for one year till the government procured 2,000 buses for public transport to tackle lakhs of commuters. Apart from the NGT, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre, the AAP government and states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana about remedial steps that can be taken to curb the rising pollution. It has been learnt that the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region has been worsening.

Track Live Updates of Delhi Pollution

9:13 am: The Delhi government has decided to work out a standard operating procedure for aerially sprinkling water in the city to settle particulate matter as part of efforts to tackle the alarming levels of pollution.

9:10 am: Environment Minister Imran Hussain said he held a joint meeting with Pawan Hans, an aviation entity, and all concerned departments of the Centre to explore aerial sprinkling feasibility.