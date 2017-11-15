Live Delhi pollution: 7 trains cancelled, Air quality improves marginally

Delhi pollution live updates: Seven trains were cancelled, 26 were arriving late and nine were rescheduled. (PTI image)

Delhi pollution live updates: Seven trains were cancelled, 26 were arriving late and nine were rescheduled. Meanwhile, Air quality in the National Capital Region improved marginally. It has been learnt that the air quality has improved from “severe plus” to “severe”. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar over pollution and stubble burning issue. Earlier, the AAP convener had sought time from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The National Green Tribunal turned down a Delhi government plea for exemptions from the odd-even traffic scheme. A study released yesterday had confirmed fears about adverse health consequences due to toxic air breathed in by Delhi residents for the past seven days and said that air pollution had caused six per cent of the total disease burden in the country in 2016, according to reports.

