Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Odd even scheme likely to kick start from Monday; government gears up for other measures as well

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: After witnessing one of the worst air pollution phase in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government got cracking and decided to bring back the odd-even scheme aiming to bring some respite to the city residents. Delhi was engulfed in a blanket of thick smog which affected the normal life of people. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the car rationing scheme will now be enforced from November 13 and 17 from 8 am to 8 pm. But the state government came under the radar of criticism for enforcing the car rationing scheme at a point of time Central Pollution Control Board suggested that the toxic haze will start clearing from Friday.And that raises the question whether AAP government is putting the public to unnecessary inconvenience by implementing the scheme. AAP strongly defended its government’s decision to bring back the odd-even road-rationing scheme, saying vehicular pollution was the biggest source of ultrafine particulate matters measuring less than 2.5 microns.

7:40 am: During a meeting held here under the chairmanship of the secretary of the ministry, it was suggested that state governments could set up flying squads to assess the situation on the ground, prevent violation and report it, the ministry said in a statement.

7:35 am: The Environment Ministry today decided that every state government would set up one or more monitoring groups, which will continuously look into compliance of the short-term measures to be taken to mitigate air pollution, officials said.