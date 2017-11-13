Live Delhi Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal government to file review plea over Odd-Even scheme

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government will file a review application with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) today over enforcing Odd-Even scheme in the national capital. (ANI image)

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government will file a review application with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) today over enforcing Odd-Even scheme in the national capital. On November 11, the Delhi government had called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented from Monday, after the National Green Tribunal ordered the withdrawal of exemptions under it. In a good news for Delhiites, the MeT department has predicted light rains on November 14 and 15. The rains will likely to clear the smog in Delhi and bring respite to the people gasping for breath. SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) also said there is the possibility of rains in the evening of November 14. However, experts said that rain brings temporary relief, but also leads to accumulation of particulates due to high levels of moisture. Meanwhile, nine trains have been delayed, 22 rescheduled and eight were cancelled due to smog conditions in the national capital even as Delhiites continue to battle poor air quality. The latest Air Quality Index reports show that certain areas in the national capital are still in the ‘Hazardous’ category. The AQI figures show that Mandir Marg at 523, Anand Vihar at 510, Punjabi Bagh at 743, Shadipur at 420. Schools in Delhi today reopened, after being closed due to severe smog conditions in the national capital. Students were wearing masks as teachers said that collective efforts must be made since closing schools is not a solution.

Track Delhi pollution Live Updates here:

10:50 am: Air pollution matter: The plea mentioned before CJI bench has sought immediate action against stubble burning and construction dust

10:47 am: Air pollution matter: The CJI bench decided to hear the matter at the end of the board today.

10:44 am: Air pollution matter: Supreme Court lawyer RK Kapoor mentions the matter before CJI bench seeking its direction to control pollution