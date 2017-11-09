Delhi pollution Live Updates: Metro parking rates to go up four fold from today

Delhi pollution Live Updates: Visuals from India Gate, residents say it is posing a major health risk in Delhi. (ANI)

Delhi pollution Live Updates: There is no respite for Delhiites from the choking smog in the city and its surrounding areas. With yet another day going by and the gas chamber like situation getting no better, the authorities stepped in to shut down schools, ban plying of trucks in the city and carrying on of construction and demolition activities. On its part, Delhi Metro has vowed to increase the frequency of trains on all routes. Following the death of 10 people in a road accident in Bathinda, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered issuance of strict guidelines for bus drivers in view of widespread smog in the state. Authorities in the city scrambled to tackle the “emergency” situation as hospitals recorded a surge in the number of patients complaining of respiratory problems, reminiscent of the ‘1952 Great Smog of London’. On Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was “an emergency” and that his office was “continuously trying” to fix a meeting with his counterparts in Punjab and Haryna on stubble burning, a process that leads to air pollution in Delhi.

Track LIVE Updates for Delhi pollution here:

7:40 am: The municipal corporations in Delhi on Wednesday said the Lt Governor asking civic bodies to abide by the four-time hike in parking fees, in the wake of severe pollution in the city, would be followed in letter and spirit in the interest of the residents.

7:38 am: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh directed the police chief to convene a special meeting with the traffic wing to take all possible preventive measures to avert accidents.

7:37 am: Expressing concern over the spate of accidents due to dense smog in the state over the past few days, Amarinder Singh directed Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) to issue detailed guidelines to the drivers to be extra vigilant and cautious while driving buses in the prevailing conditions.

7:33 am: The Delhi Metro on Wednesday announced a four-fold hike in the rates for parking on its premises to discourage commuters from using private vehicles.

7:27 am: The toxic haze hanging over Delhi today thickened, leading to near zero visibility at many places, even as air quality slid further and touched calamitous levels.

Our reporter films his drive to work in smog-hit Delhi #smogindelhi pic.twitter.com/I7iXMWRr1K — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 8, 2017

7:23 am: On Wednesday, air quality index of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had a score of 487 on a scale of 500, indicating ‘severe’ levels of pollution, which can affect even healthy people and “seriously impact” those with existing diseases.

7:20 am: People were seen wearing masks to protect themselves outdoors, there was a spurt in fresh cases in hospitals and conditions of patients with history of asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and cardio- vascular diseases deteriorated.

7:17 am: As air pollution reached alarming levels in the national capital, major city hospitals witnessed a surge in the number of patients complaining of respiratory problems with doctors saying some may develop life-threatening conditions.