Delhi pollution: ITO gets a surprise shower as firemen sprinkle water after NGT diktat

On Wednesday, commuters who passed by ITO witnessed a surprising shower. But, to their amaze, it wasn’t rain but water being sprinkled on them. Well, this was the scene in ITO, one of the busiest areas in the national capital. As the traffic turned their eyes; they saw hosepipes from DDA building at Vikas Minar sprinkling water in the afternoon. As per The Indian Express report, the shower by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), was a 50-minute task, on a patch of road near the building took most on the road by surprise. Passerbys wondered why was water being sprinkled on them, while many looked for a cover as well.

Well, this shower by the Delhi Fire Services personnel came after the National Green Tribunal’s order to settle the dust. The green court had ordered that a patch of road in the capital be sprinkled with water from a high-rise to do the same. This step was taken to create artificial rain to bring down the alarming levels of pollution. The water sprinkling exercise comes days after NGT slammed the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and asked them why they were not using choppers to sprinkle water to control dust pollution. The green court had pulled up civic corporations for sprinkling water in an “unscientific manner”.

After the task, Delhi Fire Services said that the pollution control committee will submit the report. “It’s at quite a height, and we finished all the water in the tank… approximately 70,000 litres. The count of particulate matter in the pollution level was done by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and they will submit the findings,” Atul Garg, Deputy Chief, DFS was quoted by IE.

Meanwhile, in its order, the NGT had also directed the Delhi government, all the municipal corporations and the PCBs (Pollution Control Boards) to identify a highly polluted area in Delhi by Tuesday evening, and “ensure sprinkling of water by using appropriate equipment and if possible even through helicopter, to bring down the particulate matter in the ambient air quality” as per IE report.

On Monday, the National Green Tribunal rapped the Kejriwal government over the severe level of pollution in the national capital region and refused to exempt women and two-wheelers from the AAP government’s odd-even car rationing scheme. Kejriwal government also received a major setback after the green court directed it to ensure that over 10-year-old diesel vehicles be taken off the roads without delay. Expressing concern over the high pollution level which was an environmental and health emergency, the tribunal said the city should not gift infected lungs to its children.