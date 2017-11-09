Delhi pollution: In big relief, Uber says no to dynamic pricing during Odd-Even days

Uber today announced that it will not levy dynamic or surge pricing during the Odd-Even days. (Reuters)

Giving big relief to the residents of Delhi, taxi-hailing firm Uber today announced that it will not levy dynamic or surge pricing during the Odd-Even days that will be implemented from next week. In a statement, Uber India General Manager, North and Delhi NCR, Prabhjeet Singh said, “This is a moment of crisis and public health emergency in Delhi NCR. Uber is committed to fully supporting the Odd-Even scheme.” The company also said that the rides to and from metro stations will also ply on reduced fares.

To encourage people to share their rides, Uber said it has started offering discounts on its taxi sharing ride – UberPool. “We are also securing anti-pollution masks for staff as well as our driver partners. Masks are being made available on priority at all our driver touch-points and driver support centres,” the statement reads.

With the national capital facing an environmental emergency as pollution levels worsened, the Odd-Even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will be exemption for women drivers and two-wheelers, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

“Air pollution in Delhi has crossed the ‘severe’ level. That’s why we are bringing back the Odd-Even plan,” Gahlot told reporters. “The exemptions will be similar as last year and there is no need for people to panic,” he added. The Delhi government has directed DTC to hire 500 buses from private contractors to tackle the rush of commuters during the Odd-Even implementation week. The first phase of the Odd-Even rule was implemented by the Delhi government from January 1 to 15 and the second phase from April 15 to 30 last year.