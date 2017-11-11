Delhi pollution: Good news! Check what MeT department predicts about today’s air quality

The Delhi government had addressed a letter to the aviation entity under the Centre asking if it would be possible to undertake the exercise after the concentration of particulate matter (PM) shot up in the capital over the past week.

Though the India Meteorological Department on Friday has said that the situation is going to get better from Saturday, the Delhi government is in talks with national helicopter carrier Pawan Hans Limited to take up aerial sprinkling in the capital. Pawan Hans told the government that it has the capacity to take up aerial sprinkling of water to bring down particulate matter in the city, Indian Express reported. The Delhi government had addressed a letter to the aviation entity under the Centre asking if it would be possible to undertake the exercise after the concentration of particulate matter (PM) shot up in the capital over the past week.

Responding to a letter written by the city’s Environment Minister Imran Hussain on the possibility of such an exercise, Vanrajsinh H Dodia, the general manager (BD and marketing) of Pawan Hans said the company has the “capacity” to take it up. Pawan Hans Chairman and Managing Director BP Sharma said that the talks are at a “preliminary stage”, according to PTI. “They asked if we can do this and we said yes. But there are certain procedures they will have to follow,” he said. However, it has called for a meeting with the Delhi government on Saturday to work out the modalities.The proposal, Pawan Hans Limited said, requires a “comprehensive feasibility study and approvals from various authorities such as DGCA, AAI, Defence, Delhi Administration, etc”.

The IMD, meanwhile, said air quality will improve from Saturday as wind speed will pick up and help disperse pollutants. According to the SAFAR forecast, the PM 2.5 concentration in the city is expected to be 286 micrograms per cubic metre on Saturday, which still puts the air in the ‘severe’ category. On Sunday, it is expected to be 238 micrograms per cubic metre, or ‘very poor’.