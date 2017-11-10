 Delhi Pollution: ‘Exemptions could reduce efficacy of odd-even scheme’ 

Green bodies today gave mixed reactions to the odd-even road-rationing scheme that will be rolled out in Delhi from November 13, saying it might not be a long-term solution to curb pollution in the city. (Photo: IE)

Green bodies today gave mixed reactions to the odd-even road-rationing scheme that will be rolled out in Delhi from November 13, saying it might not be a long-term solution to curb pollution in the city. While The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) said that the exemptions could reduce its effectiveness, the Greepeace India said that other factors like construction, thermal power plants that contribute to pollution should also be tackled. The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city, the state government announced today.

The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will be exemption for women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs. In a statement, Sumit Sharma, associate director, TERI, said odd-even has limited potential for reducing pollution in Delhi. “As per TERI estimates, it led to reduction of four to seven per cent last year. We recommend its use for limited period only during air quality emergency conditions. “Exemptions given in the scheme could further reduce its effectiveness,” he said.

Sunil Dahiya, campaigner, Greenpeace India, said that bringing back odd-even is a good idea but there needs to be awareness about other factors that contribute in increasing pollution levels in the city. Dahiya stressed that inndustries, thermal power plants, construction and biomass burning in larger region also contribute to heightened pollution levels in Delhi. “We should not repeat the mistake of leaving the big polluters out of our list to act in a systematic and coordinated way this time. “Acting on single source of pollution at a time is not going to bring us out of the health emergency we are facing today,” Dahiya said.