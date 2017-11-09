Delhi pollution: Environment ministry forms 7-member panel to monitor short-term, long-term solutions

The environment ministry has reportedly taken action and ordered the forming of a 7-member committee to tackle the problem. (Express Photo)

With Delhi air turning toxic over recent weeks and reaching crisis levels over the national capital and in north India, the environment ministry has reportedly taken action and ordered the forming of a 7-member committee to tackle the problem. Harsh Vardhan, minister of environment, forest and climate change is currently on a foreign trip.

The committee formed by the environment ministry will look to formulate short-term and long-term plans. Short-term plans will reportedly be to tackle the current problem of Delhi and the long-term plan will handle the issues on a country-wide basis in the future. The names in the seven-member panel are yet to be finalised and details about them will be shared by the ministry as soon as it is available.

The environment ministry’s plans to tackle the pollution issue comes right after AAP government announcement of the Odd-Even rule in Delhi to tackle air pollution crisis there. The rule will be in place in Delhi from November 13 to November 17.