Delhi Pollution: Delhi government in talks with Pawan Hans for aerial sprinkling

The Delhi government on Friday said that it was in talks with state-owned helicopter service company Pawan Hans to aerially sprinkle water over the city to settle pollutants. Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain tweeted: “Delhi govt is in talks with Pawan Hans for aerial sprinkling of water over the city to bring down particulate matter @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia.” This comes in wake of NGT’s (National Green Tribunal) order on Thursday directing the government to track down all the hot spots with the PM10 more than 600 and spray water from helicopters or aircraft to tackle dust pollution across the city.

The helicopter service company, in a letter, asked the Delhi administration for a meeting to discuss the matter regarding the possibility of carrying out the exercise which “shall require a comprehensive feasibility study and approvals from various authorities”.

Pawan Hans, an enterprise under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said it “has the capacity to carry out such assignment and has carried out similar exercises in the past for washing of insulators of high tension lines and agriculture spraying.” It suggested setting up a joint group of the government and its own team to work out a proposal.