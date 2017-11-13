Delhi Pollution: Deepender Hooda writes to PM Modi, plans to introduce Right to Clean Air Bill

Union Environment Minister Deepender Hooda said that he would ïntroduce a “Right to Clean Air” Bill in the winter session of Parliament.(IE image)

With the persisting problem of air pollution in Delhi NCR region, now Union Environment Minister and Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda said that he would ïntroduce a “Right to Clean Air” Bill in the winter session of Parliament according to The Indian Express. He added, “If we can have the Right to Food Act and Right to Education Act, why can’t we have a Right to Clean Air Act. Without food, you can survive for days, but without air you can’t survive for even a minute.” Hooda said that it is unlikely that BJP would take up this issue despite occupying 18 of the 19 Lok Sabha seats.

“The problem is that air — the most essential thing for life — is not a political issue. There is no debate. For something like the film Padmavati, everyone, including my own party, will react. But something like this (pollution)… it doesn’t seem an important issue at all. It is unfortunate that the Union environment minister, a doctor and a Delhi MP, says air pollution is not a killer. Underplaying its seriousness gives the impression of a chalta hai attitude. This has an impact on every level of how the government tackles the issue,” he said.

Hooda added that bearing the brunt of the dangerous condition are the children who suffer from breathing problems. Hooda wrote a letter to PM Modi urging him to constitute and head a committee with all north Indian chief ministers. In his letter, Modi wrote, “Children are the worst hit and I think you would agree with me when I say that every child has the right to grow up in clean air. Matters have reached a point where every child, elderly persons and people from all age groups have been exposed to levels of smoke that comes from smoking about 50 cigarettes.”