Delhi pollution: Crop burning in Punjab, Haryana could not stop as Centre, states fought over money

Financial issues between the Centre and states was mainly responsible for the non-implementation of financial package to curb crop burning.(IE image)

As the national capital region reels under severe smog and poor air quality, crop or stubble burning in neighbouring states Punjab & Haryana are largely believed to be the main reasons. But, as per The Indian Express, a newly finalised financial incentive package to dissuade farmers from burning their crops could have been helpful in this regard if it was agreed by Centre and state governments.

As per reports, a package worth more than Rs 3,000 crore was recommended by the task force set up under the CII-NITI Aayog Cleaner Air initiative. The proposal for the financial package was discussed with officials of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh along with senior officers of the Central government. The task force had calculated that farmers in Punjab alone required nearly Rs 1,500 crore this season. Farmers in other states together required a similar amount. The state government officials asked the Centre to provide them with this money. Punjab, in particular, said that it did not have the requisite funds for the financial package. The Centre argued that there was no existing scheme or budget head under which money to prevent crop-burning could be transferred to the states as per IE. The Centre urged the state governments to find funds from their own resources, and distribute the money quickly so that crop-burning could be avoided this season itself. Subsequently, the issue of who would pay the money remained unresolved and the financial package wasn’t able to roll out this season.

Meanwhile, the NITI Aayog task force had submitted a report in September saying that the farmers needed alternative ways of dealing with the agricultural waste including burning of waste in a brick-and-clay dome-like structure in the absence of oxygen to produce biochar or prali-char. But, it was found out that farmers not only needed money for brick-and-clay structure but also had to pay for the labour.