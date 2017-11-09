Delhi pollution crisis: Nitin Gadkari asks why has such a situation occurred now

“The reason behind this should be researched to find a solution,” says Nitin Gadkari (PTI)

The status of pollution in Delhi has reached hazardous levels. Commenting on the issue Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed for a thorough research into finding the reason for this issue. Talking to the press, Gadkari said, “Automobiles, industries & construction work continues round the year so why is it that such a situation has occurred now? The reason behind this should be researched to find a solution.”

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry in a statement said, “The Minister (Nitin Gadkari) … has said that directions have been issued to Project Directors, Contractors and field level officials working on highways projects around Delhi NCR to take stringent steps to check pollution arising out of the construction work,”

In order to get the ball rolling, the statement from the ministry noted: sprinkling water at all construction sites and camp needs to be done, transportation carrying construction material/waste needs to be covered, exposed soil at the construction sites should be covered and maintenance of air quality norms by all plants and machinery needs to checked thoroughly.

The ministry has also offered to help carry out research as directed by Nitin Gadkari.

To counter the menace created by the high levels of pollutants, namely PM 2.5 and PM 10, the AAP government has looked back and announced the implementation of Odd-Even rule to curb the problem from November 13. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot said, “Odd Even will be implemented from November 13-17. Request people and all agencies to cooperate. Exemptions will be same as last time.”

Earlier today, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demanded that PM Narendra Modi call an emergency meeting to tackle rising pollution in the state.