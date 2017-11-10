Delhi Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal gets it wrong? Odd Even scheme being enforced after worst is over

The car rationing scheme will now be enforced from November 13 and 17 from 8 am to 8 pm, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Delhi Pollution: The national capital was at the cusp of a pollution emergency even on Thursday, three days after the life-threatening smog engulfed the city. Following the severity of situation, Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government finally declared the return of the Odd-Even scheme from November 13. However, this was done when the levels of pollutants started dipping for the first time since Tuesday! It was not implemented when the city was facing the worst situation! The car rationing scheme will now be enforced from November 13 and 17 from 8 am to 8 pm, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. Now the question is with the pollution dipping, why has the rule not been enforced earlier? The city is witnessing one of the worst air pollution phase and measures to curb pollution level comes into force only on Monday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has questioned the timing of the plan, suggesting that the measure may no longer be required since the worst phase is over. To teh relief of Delhiites, according to CPCB, the toxic haze will start clearing from Friday. And that raises the question whether AAP governemnt is putting the public to unnecessary inconvenience by implementing the scheme.

Women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs have been kept out of the ambit of the scheme under which cars bearing registration numbers ending with odd digits are allowed to ply on odd dates while those ending with even digits run on even dates. The state government has asked for the closure of schools and has asked to put a halt to construction activities taking place in and around the city. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 486 on a scale of 500 on Thursday. AQI of neighbouring Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon were also in the emergency category.

The Delhi High Court asked the government to consider the option of “cloud seeding” to induce rainfall artificially, as an immediate step to bring down the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere. The court also suggested that the odd-even scheme be brought back, hours after which the government made the announcement.