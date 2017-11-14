Delhi Pollution: Carbon monoxide among primary pollutants; what is it and why it’s a cause for alarm

the pollutant that has mainly been found in Delhi’s air is- Carbon Monoxide.(IE image)

The pollution in Delhi NCR is turning out to be a deadly worrying cause for the residents of the national capital. The polluted air is hazardous to health as it emits many deadly gases. But, as experts say the pollutant that has mainly been found in Delhi’s air is- Carbon Monoxide. Yes, this is the most common pollutant that is dominating Delhi’s air for the past two weeks. CO is harmful as it reduces the blood’s capacity to carry oxygen to organs and tissues quote The Indian Express.

“The rise in CO concentration is very worrying as the gas is very harmful. It can even be deadly in closed rooms. The main cause of CO in the air is carbons that have not been burnt completely. This can be because of unburnt fuel such as petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG or even LPG.”, Dipankar Saha, head of the CPCB air quality laboratory was quoted saying by IE. Now, the emission of Carbon Monoxide from vehicles is a major concern, especially after Delhi government’s decision to exempt two-wheelers from the odd-even scheme.

“One of the biggest reasons for the spike in CO is vehicular emissions and emissions from open burning. Even engines that are not heated properly lead to CO build-up, as fuel is not completely burnt in a cold engine. This, coupled with low wind-speed, creates a situation where CO becomes one of the primary pollutants,” a senior DPCC scientist told IE. Carbon Monoxide levels in Delhi air has been alarming. On Sunday, the level of CO at 10.30 pm on Sunday was 11.60 mg/m3 at R K Puram. At Anand Vihar, it touched 11.70 mg/m3 according to IE.