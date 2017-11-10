Delhi Pollution: Big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, NGT questions Odd-Even scheme; big decision at 2 PM

The state government on Thursday took the decision to implement the odd-even scheme from November 13. (Photo: AP)

Delhi Pollution: Considering the current environmental condition in the national capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government on the rationale behind the application of the odd-even formula and the data on old cars in Delhi; the case is to be heard at 2 PM. This comes after the state government on Thursday took the decision to implement the odd-even scheme from November 13. Further, the tribunal has also directed the Delhi Government to produce the details of ambient air quality during the earlier odd-even schemes.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the Delhi government to submit before it the details of the ambient air quality during the earlier implementation of the odd-even scheme, according to PTI. The Green Tribunal has directed the counsel that will be appearing for the Delhi government to be ready with all the requisite data and show before it the reason for implementing the latest odd-even scheme.

On April 21, last year, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had told NGT that there was no data to suggest that the odd-even scheme has led to a decline in vehicular

pollution in Delhi-NCR. The pollution monitoring body had said that there was no data to indicate that car rationing scheme has any impact on decrease in vehicular pollution and the fluctuations in PM10 and PM2.5 is due to weather and change in wind patterns. The national capital is experiencing ‘severe’ air quality under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels have breached permissible standards by multiple times. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recorded ‘severe’ air quality, meaning that the intensity of pollution was extreme.