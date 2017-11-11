Delhi pollution: Barred from entering the city, truck drivers say they should have been informed before

Lieutenant Governor on Thursday had directed Delhi Traffic Police and the municipal corporations to prohibit the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles — barring those carrying essential items — from 11 pm on Thursday till 11 pm on November 12. (IE)

Trucks were barred from entering the national capital after pollutants touched calamitous levels affecting hundreds of vehicle drivers who were on their way carrying goods such as jute bags, clothes, animal husbandry products. After the government decided to bar the entry of trucks in the city to curb pollution levels, hundreds of vehicles queued up on both sides near the Singhu border on Karnal road, which connects Haryana and Delhi, Indian Express reported. Lieutenant Governor on Thursday had directed Delhi Traffic Police and the municipal corporations to prohibit the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles — barring those carrying essential items — from 11 pm on Thursday till 11 pm on November 12.

Most truck drivers support the measures being taken to to contain the pollution level but they suggest that they should have been informed in advance. “We can’t even leave our trucks and sleep in the dhabas alongside the road as we fear our goods might be stolen,” a driver said. Many sat around playing cards, listening to the radio and smoking bidis. At the intersection, five traffic policemen kept a watch on the trucks to ensure they vehicle carrying items such as fruits, vegetables and grains are allowed to pass. Some tried to get past the policemen but were made to turn back — only to block the road and cause traffic snarls.