Delhi pollution: As crisis goes from bad to worse for public, Twitterati react

The public has been suffering from the smog cloud over the city for days and no respite has come and none is in the offing either. Even as this is happening, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been active on Twitter like never before.

Published: November 14, 2017 1:48 PM
The public has been suffering from the smog cloud over the city for days and no respite has come and none is in the offing either. Even as this is happening, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been active on Twitter like never before. Interestingly, Manohar Lal Khattar and Amarinder Singh CM’s of Haryana and Punjab respectively have also made their presence felt on the microblogging site. The reason behind it is that all three heads of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab have been in a ‘war of words’ ever since the smog enveloped Delhi-NCR. But amid all the banter between the three, it is the people of the city that are suffering and Twitterati are furious and they are letting everyone know. One of the microbloggers shared a picture of a couple posing in front of the India Gate wearing masks. The picture was captioned as,”Now this is called perfect candid pic of the year.. Pre wedding photoshoot… ?? ?? #DelhiSmog #delhipollution #DelhiChokes #delhiAirpollution.” Another one recited a conversation that took place between three dead people who have ascended to heaven. It says,”*Conversation in heaven* Syrian: I died because ISIS bombed my house, American: I died because of a hurricane, Delhiwala: I was just doing Pranayama in my house.” Here are a number of reactions of people venting their frustration on Twitter:

Meanwhile, the Delhi government withdraws its petition for modifications. NGT suggested Delhi govt take care of the logical explanations for OddEven exemptions when they approach NGT again as per ANI report.

