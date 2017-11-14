Delhi Pollution: As Kejriwal, Khattar, Amarinder play Twitter politics on smog, users say get on with the job

Their tweets carry clarifications, taunts, and accusations against each other.

As Delhi is gasping for breath on the ground – the three chief ministers – Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar – are busy making accusations against each other on microblogging website Twitter. For the last 7 days, the three chief ministers of neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi are seen tagging and replying to each other a number of times. Their tweets carry clarifications, taunts, and accusations against each other. All in all, the three men are seen indulging in passing the buck. All this at a time when serious action on ground is needed to tackle pollution. Well, all the show of dutifulness by CMs is not going down well with the Twitterati as they have already started trolling all these head of states. In a latest tweet this morning, Kejriwal tagged Singh asking the latter to “spare” some time in public interest. Here’s what he tweeted: “.@capt_amarinder Sir, I am coming to Chandigarh on Wed to meet Haryana CM. Would be grateful if u cud spare sometime to meet me. It is in collective interest. (sic)” The tone carried by chief minister and choosing the Twitter as the medium to request for meeting was not welcomed by Twitter users. One of the users replied to Kejriwal, ” Only and only because you want to show your followers how much you are working. What if he doesn’t see Twitter? Can’t you just call him? How much time does it take?”.

Some other users also pointed out the same and accused Kejriwal of showboating on Twitter. “A CM can ring another CM on mobile phone,” a user wrote. “Bhaisaab, agle election ke liye Vote appeal bhi AAP tweeter mei hi karna.” (brother better ask for votes on Twitter next elections).

Well, this was not the first incident when CM took on Twitter. Earlier on Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Khattar posted his entire response letter to Kejriwal on Twitter. Remarkably, the first two paras of the letter contained jibes and taunts on Delhi government. Khattar even took quotes from Rabindranath Tagore’s poem, ‘Where The Mind Is Without Fear’, he said the bedrock of such a mechanism is a “mindset” where “words come out from the depth of truth”. “Unfortunately, your letter contains no hint of such a mindset. In fact, your reference to the helplessness of farmers in Punjab and Haryana in stubble-burning betrays an inability to rise above short-term electoral interests,” he said. He, however, later agreed to meet the CM in Chandigarh on pollution issue.

This too didn’t go well with Twitterati. “Sir your reply would have been fantastic if it was a little more polite. Stop throwing blames on each other and try to work together to find a solution to this common challenge rising above the party lines. After all the air is common in which we all breathe! Good wishes!!” a user Vikas Talwar (unverified account) tweeted in response to Khattar. Some other similar responses also surfaced.

“Dear Sir, Instead of blaming each other. We citizen of India would be proud to learn that you being CM of Delhi and CM of Haryana have done something volunteerly in order to reduce/stop pollution. I believe both you have lots of power in democracy to do this,” another user, Umesh Sagta wrote on Twitter. “Sir, apko address pta to hai, ap chale jaate AK se milne. It’s all about your will to solve the problem,” one user wrote. “Sir you knew the adress, then you could have gone to meet AK, It’s all about your will to solve the problem.”

Well, tracking down the Tweets made by three chief ministers, it seems that everything started on November 8 when Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that he is trying to seek time from CMs of Haryana and Punjab. Kejriwal tweeted: “Am writing letters to CMs of Punjab and Haryana requesting them for a meeting to find songs to crop burning.” Within hours, Singh replied to Kejriwal saying that the matter is not for inter state discussion. He said: “Situation is serious but Punjab helpless as problem is widespread & state has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management. It is not a matter for inter-state discussion, that won’t help. It requires central govt intervention, at the earliest.”