Delhi Pollution: Kailash Gehlot warns schools may be ordered shut beyond Sunday; Odd-Even starts Nov 13

Kailash Gehlot while briefing the press about the Odd-Even in Delhi (ANI)

Delhi Pollution: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot in an interaction with the media today said, “Odd Even will be implemented from November 13-17. Request people and all agencies to cooperate. Exemptions will be same as last time.” He added that there will be as many as 500 more public buses on the roads to cater to the demand.

Gehlot also revealed the extent of the toxic air that is circulating in Delhi and neighbouring regions. He said, “PM 2.5 and PM 10 has crossed the prescribed levels for more than 48 hours.” Among the solutions, Gehlot said AAP government is implementing are a rise in buses plying on the roads. He said as many as 500 more buses will be on Delhi roads soon. He added, “DTC to hire buses from private vendors at the previous rates.” As far as the health of the children was concerned, AAP minister said that though schools are shut till Sunday, ‘if need be, we’ll ask them to shut it for some more time’.

Saying that no one should see this problem in isolation or that it is restricted to Delhi, Gehlot said, “This is not just the problem of Delhi but of the entire North India.”

On being asked whether the AAP government will ensure that app aggregators will not hike prices as they did last year, Gehlot said, “We will meet up with Ola and Uber to avoid surge pricing.”

Considering the inconvenience caused to the public, Gehlot said, “Request people and all agencies to cooperate. Exemptions will be same as last time.”

As far as catching those who will try to break the new rules is concerned, Gehlot said, “IGL stickers for cars will be available from tomorrow at 22 CNG stations across Delhi. Also, extra buses are being arranged.”