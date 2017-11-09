Delhi pollution: As Arvind Kejriwal battles smog, AAP Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira burns stubble; watch CM’s reaction

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (IE)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today expressed disappointment over AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira leading farmers in a protest and burning stubble in Punjab. Kejriwal while talking to reporters said that responsibility to provide farmers with technology and subsidy is that of the state government. He said that farmers are constrained to burn stubble and that it is understandable as it is a restraint (majboori) they have to work under. Delhi CM also said that it was not an appropriate step taken by Khaira just to oppose the demand to stop stubble burning, reported Times Now. Delhi CM has asked the heads of neighbouring states for a meeting as stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab is considered the major reason behind the deteriorating quality of air in Delhi. But Khaira burnt paddy stubble at a farmers’ protest in Samrala, Ludhiana earlier in the day. Khaira posted pictures of the protest where he was seen burning stubble along with AAP leaders carrying flags with Kejriwal’s photograph.

However, according to the AAP leader of opposition in Punjab he has been burning stubble to lend support to farmers. Khaira opposed the Punjab government’s decision to book farmers burning crops as he went on to burn paddy stubble at a farmers’ protest in Samrala in Ludhiana on October 15 too.

WATCH|

This what Kejriwal said on party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira leading farmers in burning stubble in Punjab #AAPKiAag pic.twitter.com/TVCb4dSQEZ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 9, 2017

However, Khaira said the protest was against the Congress government which is harassing the farmers on the stubble burning issues. Khaira said that rather than filing FIRs against farmers burning crop, the state government should provide equipment and machinery on rent to dispose of the stubble. “The Punjab government has failed to carry out the instructions of NGT and farmers are suffering huge losses and committing suicide. In so far as Delhi government is concerned, their stand is also right”, Khaira had said. “If the farmers were to plough the paddy stubble into the fields, it would cost them Rs 4,000-5,000 per acre and the state government says it cannot compensate them”, he added.