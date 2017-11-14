Delhi Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Haryana CM ML Khattar tomorrow; tweets meet request to Capt Amarinder Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to meet the Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Wednesday, over the air pollution crisis in Delhi. Kejriwal took to Twitter and requested a meeting. To the Punjab CM, he wrote, “.@capt_amarinder Sir, I am coming to Chandigarh on Wed to meet Haryana CM. Would be grateful if u cud spare some time to meet me. It is in the collective interest.” There has been no response from Amarinder Singh so far. This decision by the Delhi CM comes after the Supreme Court of India on Monday sought a response from the Centre, the Delhi government and three states — Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab — on a plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued notice to ministries of home affairs and health, the Delhi government, the municipal corporation of Delhi, and the three states, asking them what “immediate and emergent steps” can be taken to control the deteriorating air pollution situation in Delhi, which has reached unbearable levels, and also in controlling the road dust pollution which is the major contributor of PM 10 and PM 2.5.

However, the apex court refused to direct the Delhi government to reconsider its decision to implement the odd-even formula, saying that the matter is already pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The plea filed by lawyer RK Kapoor has claimed that rise in dust particles on roads and stubble burning in Delhi’s neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab has led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas. He also sought a direction to the authorities to promote solar energy and use of electric vehicles as an alternative to check pollution.