Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal to meet CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana today 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is on his on his way to Haryana to discuss issues related to pollution with CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his team. He also hoped that there will be a fruitful outcome from the meeting. On Wednesday morning Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying, ” Myself, Development Environment Minister and Environment Secretary on our way to Haryana to discuss issues related to pollution with Hon’ble CM of Haryana and his team. Look forward to a fruitful discussion.” Earlier, Kejriwal had tweeted about his meeting with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh over the air pollution crisis in Delhi. Though CM Amarinder Singh had not reverted, Kejriwal has set off to meet Khattar in Haryana.

This decision by the Delhi CM comes after the Supreme Court of India on Monday sought a response from the Centre, the Delhi government and three states — Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab — on a plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued notice to ministries of home affairs and health, the Delhi government, the municipal corporation of Delhi, and the three states, asking them what “immediate and emergent steps” can be taken to control the deteriorating air pollution situation in Delhi, which has reached unbearable levels, and also in controlling the road dust pollution which is the major contributor of PM 10 and PM 2.5.

Myself, Del Env Minister n Env Secy on our way to Haryana to discuss issues related to pollution with Hon’ble CM of Haryana and his team. Look forward to a fruitful discussion — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 15, 2017

Arvind Kejriwal, who wanted to hold talks over the issue of stubble burning with the CM’s of both Punjab and Haryana had to be disppointed when Singh refsed to hold meeting. Singh claimed he failed to understand why the Delhi chief minister was trying to force his hand, knowing well that any such discussion would be “meaningless and futile”.