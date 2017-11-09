Delhi Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal government demands PM Narendra Modi call emergency meet

Kejriwal governement has taken the next step to put pressure on the Centre to solve the air pollution crisis that Delhi is going through.

Arvind Kejriwal governement has taken the next step to put pressure on the Centre to solve the air pollution crisis that Delhi is going through. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Thursday demanded PM Narendra Modi call an emergency meet to tackle rising pollution in the state. Gehlot said that this is a problem not restricted to just Delhi, but in entire North India and he would request PM Modi to call for an emergency meeting. Gehlot was addressing a conference to brief the media about the implementation of the Odd-Even rule in the National Capital. He said that CNG vehicles are being exempted from the ban, adding, that stickers for cars will be available from tomorrow at 22 CNG stations across Delhi. Also, extra buses are being arranged, Gehlot said. “Odd Even will be implemented from November 13-17. Request people and all agencies to cooperate. Exemptions will be same as last time,” Gehlot said.

The Delhi minister further revealed the extent of the toxic air that is circulating in Delhi and neighbouring regions. He said, “PM 2.5 and PM 10 has crossed the prescribed levels for more than 48 hours.” Among the solutions, Gehlot said AAP government is implementing are a rise in buses plying on the roads. The minister said as many as 500 more buses will be on Delhi roads soon.

He added, “DTC to hire buses from private vendors at the previous rates.” As far as the health of the children was concerned, AAP minister said that though schools are shut till Sunday, ‘if need be, we’ll ask them to shut it for some more time’. On being asked whether the AAP government will ensure that app aggregators will not hike prices as they did last year, Gehlot said, “We will meet up with Ola and Uber to avoid surge pricing.”