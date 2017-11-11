Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal government calls off odd-even plan, says won’t implement without exemptions to women

AAP government cancels Odd Even plan in Delhi.(PTI)

The Delhi government today called off the odd-even scheme in Delhi in the view of the “safety of women,” as the NGT directed that there should be no exemption to anyone except for emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders. The move by the government comes hours after NGT gave a conditional nod to the AAP government’s decision to implement the odd-even car scheme. “We will go back to NGT on Monday and file a review petition for them to reconsider their decision,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. The government is not ready “to compromise with the safety of women, ” he said. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote:”odd-even was not to satisfy anybody’s ego. Women being vulnerable cannot be exposed to risks.Delhi Govt Committed to safety and security.” In a series of tweets, he further wrote,”Delhi Govt cannot risk safety of women in Odd-Even. Will not implement Odd-Even without exemptions to Women.”

The NGT said that the odd-even scheme should be implemented “without any default” as and when PM (particulate matter) 10 level goes above 500 microgrammes per cubic metre and PM 2.5 level crosses the limit of 300 microgrammes per cubic metre during a span of 48 hours.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar ordered that there should be no exemption to “any person or officer and two-wheelers” from the ambit and scope of the road rationing scheme and would be applied with equal vigour to all vehicles.

During the hearing, the tribunal questioned the Delhi government as to why it was granting exemptions to certain sections of the society if the aim was to improve air quality. The bench also issued notices to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to show cause why exemplary cost should not be imposed on them for violation of its order putting a ban on construction activities.